Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.17 Million Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.11% of Alamo Group worth $22,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,536.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $37,676.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,082.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,784 shares of company stock valued at $187,569. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti lowered their target price on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

