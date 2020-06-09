Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

