Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.53% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $35.74.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

