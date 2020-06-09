Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $21.76 Million in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,516,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.85% of Repay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,265,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

In other news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,371.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. Repay Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

