Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 18,963 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after buying an additional 13,616,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,188,000 after purchasing an additional 514,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of CTVA opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion and a PE ratio of -26.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

