Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 22,034 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $598,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,637,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,176,000 after buying an additional 2,886,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim purchased 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,044.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,695 shares of company stock valued at $230,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

