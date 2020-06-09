Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.23.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.