Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 267.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 856,809 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vipshop worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 340,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.