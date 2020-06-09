Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 459,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.26% of Expedia Group worth $20,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 62.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.55. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.