Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 978,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth $52,893,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth $52,845,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 586,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,454,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 480,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,151.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

In other news, CFO Peter Vogt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Melissa Dowling purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,863.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,864 shares of company stock valued at $485,980. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

