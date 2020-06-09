Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,362 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.08.

Shares of DG opened at $186.00 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.