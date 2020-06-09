Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 13,409 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

