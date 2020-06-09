Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,830 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Allegiant Travel worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at $335,422,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

