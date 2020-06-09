Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 69,722 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 611,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $22,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 658,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,720,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,531,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 182,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II purchased 12,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

