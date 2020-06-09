Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of Franklin Street Properties worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,036,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 355,752 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 264,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 39,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

