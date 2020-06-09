Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.99 ($58.41).

FRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($74.49) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($66.85) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €44.41 ($49.90) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.67. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($89.89).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.