G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 807,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 30,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Wells Fargo & Co lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Shares of GIII opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.