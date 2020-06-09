Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.94 Million

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $258.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.20 million and the lowest is $250.80 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $289.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.71 per share, for a total transaction of $307,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,992.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $91,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

