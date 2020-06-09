GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $84,373,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,335 shares of company stock worth $7,621,416 in the last ninety days. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLIBA. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

