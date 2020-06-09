Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 73,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $5,222,499.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,259,645.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 63,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $4,252,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,591,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,666 shares of company stock valued at $42,806,210 over the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $72.75.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

