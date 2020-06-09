Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.67.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,305,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,302,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after buying an additional 404,399 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,725,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $85.92.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

