GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $5,911,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $112.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.79. Titan International Inc has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.75 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

