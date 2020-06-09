GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,042 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Briggs & Stratton were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Briggs & Stratton by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Briggs & Stratton by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGG opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $473.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

