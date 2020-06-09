GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of GlycoMimetics worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.78.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.