GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $27,000 in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Montage Resources by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Montage Resources by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Shares of MR stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Montage Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.92.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $133.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Montage Resources Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Montage Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Montage Resources Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.