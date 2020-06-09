GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,675 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 586,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

