GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $30,000 Investment in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMHC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Shares of HMHC opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

