GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.19 million for the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.