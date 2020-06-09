GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 22,467 TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 335.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 41.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on TrueCar from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. TrueCar Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 100,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,821.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

