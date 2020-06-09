GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $36,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

