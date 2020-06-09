GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 210,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NR stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

In other Newpark Resources news, CFO Gregg Piontek purchased 20,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

