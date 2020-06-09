GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,738 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Akorn worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Akorn by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akorn by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Akorn by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Akorn, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $204.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 55.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

AKRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

In other Akorn news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $30,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

