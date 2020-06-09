Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,838 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4,104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of HBI opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

