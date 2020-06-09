Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,376 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.95% of Helen of Troy worth $70,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Helen of Troy by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Helen of Troy by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

