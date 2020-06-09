Heritage Trust Co Has $16.73 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $333.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.