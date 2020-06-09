Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,038 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $41,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 135,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,438,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,844 shares of company stock worth $2,313,902. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOPE stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

