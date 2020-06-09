Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $409.89.

NYSE:HUM opened at $398.10 on Friday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,049,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3,122.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,992 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

