Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) President Robert L. Erwin Sells 28,268 Shares

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) President Robert L. Erwin sold 28,268 shares of Ibio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $48,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert L. Erwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ibio alerts:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Robert L. Erwin sold 96,124 shares of Ibio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $155,720.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Ibio Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ibio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ibio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ibio by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ibio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ibio by 1,039.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89,826 shares during the last quarter.

About Ibio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.