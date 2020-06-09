InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.30.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.78% of InspireMD worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

