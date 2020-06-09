Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) Senior Officer George Pretli Sells 50,000 Shares

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) Senior Officer George Pretli sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,357 shares in the company, valued at C$197,953.51.

Intouch Insight stock opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00. Intouch Insight Ltd has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45.

Get Intouch Insight alerts:

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.75 million for the quarter.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.