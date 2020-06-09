Investors Purchase High Volume of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Call Options (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 766 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,198% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

