iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,282 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,023,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,149,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 920,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

