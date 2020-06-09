iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.