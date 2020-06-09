JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 105,582 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of NetApp worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

