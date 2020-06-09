JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 137,943 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,393,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 222,566 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 571,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 208,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,195,000 after acquiring an additional 182,941 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,800 shares of company stock worth $6,897,576. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

