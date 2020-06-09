JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of CarMax worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 658.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

