JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 11,671 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $3,799,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in UniFirst by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in UniFirst by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $55,289,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UNF. ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNF opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average is $185.21. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.