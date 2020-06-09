JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 74,060 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Smith & Nephew worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 33.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 648.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 57.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,585,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.58. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

