JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 71.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

