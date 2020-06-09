JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 278,159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.61% of Integer worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,976.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of ITGR opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.20 million. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.